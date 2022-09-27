Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Raised by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. 400,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,544,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

