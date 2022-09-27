Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises 2.1% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $21,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after buying an additional 39,165 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $91.68.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989 over the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

