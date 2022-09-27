Comparing Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 178.91% 16.72% 2.39% Farmland Partners 25.47% 3.08% 1.29%

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out 2,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Annaly Capital Management and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 4 2 0 2.33 Farmland Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.45%. Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.90%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Farmland Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $1.98 billion 16.87 $2.39 billion $2.52 8.17 Farmland Partners $51.74 million 13.56 $9.99 million $0.01 1,292.00

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Farmland Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

