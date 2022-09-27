ConocoPhillips to Issue None Dividend of $1.40 (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $13.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.79. 195,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $119,783,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 992,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $99,287,000 after purchasing an additional 159,853 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $64,882,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

