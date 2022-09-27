Contentos (COS) Market Cap Hits $25.07 Million

Contentos (COS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $25.07 million and $2.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,100.94 or 1.09826704 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00055835 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,508,027 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

