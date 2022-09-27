Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Up 7.4%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.32. 7,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 434,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $635.65 million, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

