Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 129,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

