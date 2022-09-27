Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 39,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 651,996 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $8.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Costamare Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.
Costamare Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 24.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the second quarter worth $126,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 349.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 90.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Costamare
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
