Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $550.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $480.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.88 and a 200 day moving average of $518.97. The company has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $5,269,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

