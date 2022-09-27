Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 2,477.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 395,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,498. Covestro has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
