Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 2,477.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 395,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,498. Covestro has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COVTY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

