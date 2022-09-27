CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (TSE:PMTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PMTS) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.42 and last traded at C$34.51. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.03.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.51. The company has a market cap of C$387.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.41.
CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.
