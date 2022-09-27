Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €75.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

BNP Paribas Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BNP stock opened at €46.21 ($47.15) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($70.58). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.93.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

