Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target to GBX 608

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RTMVY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a reduce rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Investec raised shares of Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $653.60.

Rightmove Stock Down 5.7 %

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $11.66 on Friday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

