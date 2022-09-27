CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.9 %

CRWD stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,654. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.71.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

