CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0723 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CRT.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 147,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,700. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.61 and a 12 month high of C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CRT.UN shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

