CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ETR EVD traded down €1.64 ($1.67) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €42.26 ($43.12). 147,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €48.18 ($49.16) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($74.16). The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 32.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.30.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

