CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of UAN traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 90,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,247. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

