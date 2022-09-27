CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $102.96

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.96, but opened at $108.38. CVR Partners shares last traded at $108.40, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.48.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $10.05 dividend. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 138.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,035,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $8,375,000. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.