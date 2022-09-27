Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Broderick Brian C’s 2nd Largest Position

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 4.4% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 67,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 162.6% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.57. 82,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.04. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
