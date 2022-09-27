Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 2.1% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.