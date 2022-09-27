Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 963.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,777. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

