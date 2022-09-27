Dempze Nancy E Decreases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Dempze Nancy E reduced its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up 2.2% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,620,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 395,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ATR traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $95.64. 3,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.92.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

