Dempze Nancy E Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dempze Nancy E reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 3.3% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

