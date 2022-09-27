Dempze Nancy E Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dempze Nancy E cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 1.6% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.9% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 49,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 110,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.7% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.05. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,345. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $136.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

