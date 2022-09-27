Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 53,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,874,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Denison Mines Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $924.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
