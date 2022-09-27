DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

XRAY traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. 60,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,814. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after purchasing an additional 477,563 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

