Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSWL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

