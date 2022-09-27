Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.95. 82,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,544,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.