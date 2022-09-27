Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($0.97) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Monday.

Shares of DEVO traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,841. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.01. Devolver Digital has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 222 ($2.68). The company has a market cap of £331.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.43.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

