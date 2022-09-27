DexKit (KIT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,573.00

DexKit (KIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One DexKit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DexKit has a market cap of $610,691.14 and $16,573.00 worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DexKit has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.
About DexKit
DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit. The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com. DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DexKit Coin Trading
