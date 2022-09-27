Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $163.80

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $163.80 and last traded at $164.95, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.41.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $505.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.67.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,364,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

