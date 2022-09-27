Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $65.77

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.77, but opened at $63.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 76,363 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

