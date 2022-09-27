Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $27.98

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.98, but opened at $27.07. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 261,397 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.