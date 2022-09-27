Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of DHC opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 793,450.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

