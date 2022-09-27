DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.09. 59,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 862,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,530 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter worth about $14,561,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
