DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.09. 59,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 862,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

DLocal Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. DLocal had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,530 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter worth about $14,561,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

