DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DTF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. ( NYSE:DTF Get Rating ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

