Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) to Issue GBX 0.70 Dividend

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Duke Royalty Stock Up 0.6 %

LON DUKE opened at GBX 33.70 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £140.24 million and a PE ratio of 554.17. Duke Royalty has a 52 week low of GBX 29.30 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 48 ($0.58). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 25.77, a current ratio of 26.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Articles

