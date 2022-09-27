Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 3.9 %
DPMLF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $756.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.54. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $7.85.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 17.33%.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
