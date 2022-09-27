Dusk Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.74 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $56.44 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is dusk.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers.”

