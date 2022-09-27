Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 283,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $624.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.22). On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 427,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.