E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.00

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 5495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

Insider Activity

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $84,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 187.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.