eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

