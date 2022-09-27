Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires Shares of 62,809 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:X traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. 273,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,139,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.17%.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

