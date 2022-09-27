Econ Financial Services Corp Buys 576 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

XBI traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,523,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

