Econ Financial Services Corp Buys Shares of 68,258 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.03. 22,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,186. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

