Econ Financial Services Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,096 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 377,494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 217,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 74,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD stock remained flat at $20.36 on Tuesday. 576,780 shares of the company traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

