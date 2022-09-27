Econ Financial Services Corp Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 241.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,986. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

