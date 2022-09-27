Econ Financial Services Corp Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. 182,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

