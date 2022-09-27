Econ Financial Services Corp Raises Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 1,212.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,027 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,608,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 923,750 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 920,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,620,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. 71,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,311. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

