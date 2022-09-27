Econ Financial Services Corp Trims Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. PPL comprises approximately 2.0% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PPL by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 823,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,237 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PPL by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 92,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

